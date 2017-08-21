EXCLUSIVE: Julie Chen Weighs in on ‘Big Brother’ 19’s Jess and Cody’s Romance and Possible All-Stars Return!

Love them or hate them, Jess and Cody (or, “Jody”) are the breakout showmance -- and stars -- of Big Brother 19, and host Julie Chen wishes at least one of them had lasted longer in the game.

“Cody was smart,” Chen shares. “He was like, 'I have no chance, you do.' And she had a taste of that. She saw that he was right, because when he was gone, she mended a lot of fences with the houseguests and then when they both, I guess, you can't even say they chose love! They chose temporary love. Like, that only buys you how many days in the house together? You have the rest of your lives to be together. Let's be smart.”

Chen says the most shocking moment of the season so far, for her, was Jess not taking Cody up on his offer to “fall on his sword for her” -- and Cody not insisting that she let him.