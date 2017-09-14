EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Reflects on 10 Year Anniversary of 'Umbrella' at 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna's iconic single "Umbrella" turned 10 this year and the Barbadian super star still remembers what it was like to see her hit skyrocket.

The singer spoke with ET's Keltie Knight at her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani restaurant in New York City on Thursday, where she reflected on the wildly successful single.

"I remember the UK blaming me for the rainiest summer in history," Rihanna recalled. "I legit remember that. They said every week that it was no. 1, they had rain."

The track, off her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad, was Rihanna's first chart-topping single in the United Kingdom when it was released in May 2007, and it spent 10 weeks at the top spot, making it the U.K.'s longest-running no. 1 song of the 21st century.