EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Reflects on 10 Year Anniversary of 'Umbrella' at 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna's iconic single "Umbrella" turned 10 this year and the Barbadian super star still remembers what it was like to see her hit skyrocket.
The singer spoke with ET's Keltie Knight at her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani restaurant in New York City on Thursday, where she reflected on the wildly successful single.
"I remember the UK blaming me for the rainiest summer in history," Rihanna recalled. "I legit remember that. They said every week that it was no. 1, they had rain."
The track, off her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad, was Rihanna's first chart-topping single in the United Kingdom when it was released in May 2007, and it spent 10 weeks at the top spot, making it the U.K.'s longest-running no. 1 song of the 21st century.
Simultaneous with its release, the country was battered by extreme rainfall and flooding, leading some tabloids to jokingly refer to the coincidence as the "Rihanna Curse."
"I can take the blame," Rihanna joked. "I was happy with the number ones."
On Thursday, the "Love on the Brain" singer stunned in a glamorous Ralph & Russo Couture gown and sparkling Chopard jewelry.
The star-studded event, hosted by comedian Dave Chappell, raised funds for Rihanna's charitable Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The singer said she was inspired by their generous spirits to help others.
"I believe that as long as you have something you can help someone, you have enough to share, you have enough to help. It doesn't matter how small, how big, as long as you start somewhere. As long as you are there to lend a helping hand," she shared. "I think that's really important in our community and in our society these days."
With this ethos in mind, Rihanna kicked off the foundation's "$1 Campaign," which allowed people to donate what they could, even if they weren't able to afford one of the expensive tables at the black-tie Diamond Ball gala.
"The Diamond Ball is so big and people buy these really big expensive tables to donate but my fans wanna feel like they're apart of it as well and maybe all they can offer is even a dollar," she said. "A dollar is so non intimidating and I feel like that's the reason its working and the reason I wanted to implement that into the foundation."
Click here for more on the Clara Lionel Foundation, which aims to fund education initiatives as well as health and emergency response programs around the world.