Serena Williams Cheers ​on Sister Venus at French Open -- See Her Baby Bump!

Venus Williams has a couple of chic supporters in the stands!

Serena Williams brought her baby bump to cheer on her older sister, Venus, at the French Open​ on​ Friday.

The pregnant star dressed her growing belly in a chic black dress and silk floral robe as she watched Venus battle Elisa Mertens of Belgium during the Women's Singles round three match on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros.

Serena accessorized her look with a headband and ​stylish sunglasses.

The 35-year-old athlete set the record straight at Venus seemingly revealed that she was expecting a baby girl.

"I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!" she wrote on Instagram. "So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say, 'Baby Venus,' Baby Lyn,' or 'Baby Isha' needs it."

"I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he.' Unless I'm joking with my dad or Alexis and I'm trying to con something out of them too," Serena added. "Hey, I'm the youngest of five. I've always tricked all of them, what can I say!"