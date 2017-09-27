Fergie Dishes on Her Famous Exes, Taylor Swift Song Comparisons and 'American Idol'

It was Fergie's first time in the clubhouse with Cohen and she, of course, had to play "Plead the Fifth."

The 42-year-old was asked about the "best and worst part of dating Justin Timberlake," of which she replied, "It wasn't all that serious." She then passed on further answering the question.

When asked about her favorite project that her estranged husband, Josh Duhamel, has worked on, Fergie revealed that it wasn't a movie or TV show but rather the jokes he makes on a text chain with his buddies.