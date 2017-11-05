Fergie Gushes About Son Axl's Adorable Singing Cameo on 'Double Dutchess': 'It Made My Heart Melt' (Exclusive)

Fergie is ready for anything, including being honest about her personal life.

The singer spoke with ET's Keltie Knight before performing at the relaunch of the hotel The Cove in Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Saturday night, where she performed songs from her new album Double Dutchess, which features the vocal stylings of her four-year-old son, Axl.

"I'm such a proud mommy," she said of his cameo on the song "Enchante (Carine)." "It was just such a cute moment hearing him sing in French. It made my heart melt and I had to put it on there."

But don't expect him to be joining mom onstage anytime soon. "We just did it because he was having a fun time singing it, and I would never put my kid through anything he didn't want to do," she said.