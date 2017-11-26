Fergie Slays Her Miss Universe 2017 Performance in Super Sexy Silver Dress -- Pics!
More than 90 of the world’s most beautiful women gathered in one room for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant on Sunday, yet all eyes were on Fergie during the singer's stunning performance in a short silver dress.
The 42-year-old blond beauty performed her new single, “A Little Work,” while the finalists paraded around the catwalk during the evening gown section of the pageant.
Wearing a glittering, long-sleeved silver frock with black stripes, the singer slayed it on stage inside the The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As the camera panned to a view from the back of the stage, the GRAMMY-winning musician’s killer calves were on show while she serenaded the contestants and the crowd.
The annual contest was hosted by Steve Harvey and airs live on Fox.
