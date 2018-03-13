Gabrielle Union Says Opening Up About Sexual Assault in Her Book Was ‘Therapeutic’

Gabrielle Union gets candid about everything from divorce to her harrowing tale of sexual assault in her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, but for the actress, writing down her life story so far was a healing experience.

“Writing my book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, was therapeutic…whether I was talking about sexual assault, failed marriages or finding joy in being my authentic self,” Union tells Good Housekeeping in their April issue. “Acknowledging you’re in pain is the first step, and then seeking help. The online community is full of people going through the exact same thing you are.”

The 45-year-old actress was vocal about her experiences when the Time’s Up movement was born earlier this year, but that’s far from the only cause close to her heart. Union has been a spokeswoman for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Planned Parenthood and Women Are Watching, among others. Last month, she and husband Dwyane Wade even teamed up to participate in the Black Panther Challenge, donating funds to help Boys and Girls Club kids across the country go see the new Marvel movie.

"I feel a responsibility to be a decent human being to everyone and accountable for my actions," Union notes. "I want to leave every room I enter brighter than how I found it."

And she has no time for negativity, adding, "If anyone in your life is making you feel bad...they need to be cut off. Give yourself permission to let go.”

Apart from activism and acting roles -- she is currently gearing up to star alongside Jessica Alba in a Bad Boys TV series -- Union also has her own beauty brand, Flawless, and recently launched her own clothing line for New York & Company.

“I’m super influenced by street style and Instagram,” she explains. “For my New York & Company line, I gather inspiration from around the world and try to put a little practicality in there; I’m all about materials that are breathable and flattering and still allow you to eat!”

And while she’s obviously knowledgeable about what looks great in the world of fashion, the actress shares some valuable insight about what it means to be truly stunning.

“If your soul is singing, you’re going to look freaking amazing no matter if you’re wearing couture or a dope thrift store find,” Union notes. “Fashion comes from the inside out.”

