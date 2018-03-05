Gabrielle Union 'So Excited' to Star With Jessica Alba in 'Bad Boys' Spin-Off: ‘This Is Our Time!' (Exclusive)

Gabrielle Union is gearing up to bring some over-the-top action to the small screen with her upcoming Bad Boys spinoff TV series, and she can’t wait to fight crime alongside her recently announced co-star, Jessica Alba.

The Being Mary Jane actress spoke with ET's Carly Steel at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, and she gleefully opened up about acting alongside Alba.

"We're so excited to get her," Union, 44, marveled. "I teamed back up with Jerry Bruckheimer. Me and Jessica are executive producing. This is our time! We're ready."

For the untitled Bad Boys spin-off, which is produced by Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad and written by The Blacklist writer-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Union will be reprising her character, Special Agent Sydney "Syd" Burnett, from the movie's 2003 sequel, where she played the sister of Martin Lawrence’s character, Detective Marcus Burnett.

As for Alba, NBC revealed over the weekend that she'll be starring opposite Union, playing Detective Nancy McKenna, a single mom and former military police officer.

Union was joined at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party by her close friend and fellow star Regina Hall, where the pair rocked some seriously gorgeous gowns.

Union looked flawless in a beautiful pink-and-silver Prada dress, while Hall showed some skin in a stunning, semi-sheer metallic Tadashi Shoji number.

Hall opened up about her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish -- who once again recycled her favorite Alexander McQueen dress while presenting during the star-studded ceremony -- and she reflected on her friend’s big night.

"It's a whirlwind, but I think she's having a blast," the 47-year old actress said. "I mean, Tiffany makes the most out of anything, so I think she’s having a real blast with all of it.”

For more on Haddish’s spotlight-stealing turn at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, check out the video below.

