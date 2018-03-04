Will Tiffany Haddish Host Next Year's Oscars? 'If I Get Paid, I'm Down!' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish has ditched her slippers and now she's ready to kick up her heels at the after parties!

After hilariously stealing the show as a presenter with Maya Rudolph at the 2018 Oscars -- and wearing her infamous Alexander McQueen gown for a third time -- the Girls Trip star revealed exclusively to ET that she's ready to host next year's Academy Awards.

"I would totally do it if we get paid!" Haddish confirmed to ET's Cameron Mathison at the Governor's Ball red carpet after the show. "'Cause I didn't get paid for [presenting tonight.]"

"I didn't get nothing," the 38-year-old actress added. "If I get paid, I'm down. 'Cause, you know, I got bills to pay. I gotta pay for these dresses."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Haddish revealed that she had plenty of fashion "highlights" during her Oscars Sunday, including the fact that she got to wear "slippers" on stage "in front of a whole room full of white folks."

"That was amazing," she gushed. "Rocking my $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress again. Wearing this Brandon Maxwell dress. Feeling cute because he made [it] for me. Rocking my Eritrean princess dress for my father in the beginning of the evening. That was amazing."

"I made a wish list of all the things I want to accomplish and I'm accomplishing them all," Haddish beamed.

