Tiffany Haddish Stuns in African Dress at Oscars in Honor of Late Father (Exclusive)

The 38-year-old Girls Trip star made her first Oscars extra special by honoring her late father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish, while on the red carpet. Haddish, who is presenting during the awards ceremony, had previously told ET that she wanted to wear an Eritrean African dress to the Oscars to pay her respects.

"This means everything to me and to be able to wear this dress and be able to represent my dad's country, Eritrean," Haddish told ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier. "I'm so happy right now. I feel so much joy in my heart."

Earlier this week, Haddish opened up to ET about her Oscar dress, sharing, "My daddy from Eritrea, and he passed away, and I want to pay respect. I want to show the world."

Meanwhile, being at the Oscars is an overwhelming feeling for Haddish, who told ET on the red carpet that she's worked so hard over the years to be where she's at.

"Boom, here I am. I made it," she exclaimed. "Beyonce put my name in a song. I made it!" joking about DJ Khaled's new song, "Top Off," featuring the superstar.

