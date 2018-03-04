Tiffany Haddish Fabulously Wears White Alexander McQueen Gown for the Third Time at 2018 Oscars

Third times the charm for Tiffany Haddish!

The Girls Trip star wasn't afraid to re-wear her fabulous white Alexander McQueen gown while presenting at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

Haddish, casually wearing Ugg slippers, took the stage alongside Maya Rudolph in a design that we've seen her in on two separate occasions; first at the Los Angeles Girls Trip premiere on July 13, 2017 and then during her opening monologue when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11, 2017.

During her SNL monologue, Haddish addressed the Hollywood taboo of re-wearing fancy gowns to multiple events.

"I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it," Haddish joked. "My whole team told me, "Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It's taboo to wear it twice.' And I said, 'I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage.'"

"This is a $4,000 dress! I'm gonna wear this dress multiple times," she continued. "You might see this dress in two sketches tonight. If someone invites me to a ball or a bat mitzvah, guess what I'm wearing to it? This Alexander McQueen."

And here we are again! You go, girl! Our only question is, will she be wearing it to Beyonce and JAY-Z's Oscar's after-party?

During the red carpet, Haddish, who wore a stunning African dress in honor of her late father, told ET that she got a personal invite to the shindig.

"I got an invitation," the comedian confirmed with a big smile. "As soon as I get out of the car I'll be like, 'Um, where are the non-disclosure forms at? Where's the NDA and I ain't never saying her name out loud again.'"

"[Beyoncé] could probably call me on the phone and I'm going to act like her name is Gladys," Haddish added with a laugh.

