Get the Details on Meghan Markle and Pregnant Kate Middleton's Royal Christmas Day Outfits

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton looked so chic on Christmas, their outfits were basically presents to us all.

Both women looked stunning while attending Christmas services with the royal family on Monday.

The services marked Meghan's first holiday appearance with her fiance, Prince Harry, as well as the first time the engaged couple was photographed together with Kate and Prince William.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For the chilly morning, which included a much-photographed walk up to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene Sandringham, Meghan bundled up in a $1,295 long camel wrap coat from Sentaler, a Canadian luxury brand she's worn four times before. Though she's a Los Angeles native, the 36-year-old actress filmed the TV series, Suits, in Toronto.

Meghan paired the chic jacket with a $1,5550 two-toned, suede crossbody Chloe Pixie bag and $800 tan over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She finished off her look with a matching tan hat that wasn't quite a fascinator but did have a festive swirl that the Internet can't stop talking about, plus a pair of $6,000 Birks snowflake earrings that she's been photographed in before.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate looked just as lovely, covering her baby bump in a $3,560 tartan Miu Miu coat with a black fur coat and double row of gold buttons. The 36-year-old royal accessorized with all black extras, including a furry hat, stockings, block-heeled pumps and a clutch, plus drop-down gold earrings.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

