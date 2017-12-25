Meghan Markle Attends First Christmas Day Service With Fiance Prince Harry and Royal Family

Meghan Markle made a stunning appearance at her first royal Christmas Day celebration.



The 36-year-old former Suits star joined fiance Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at church services in England.



The engaged royals sweetly walked arm-in-arm on the morning walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, sticking close by William and Kate and just behind Prince Philip.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The pair also stood with Kate and William on the church steps. The holiday service marked the first public appearance for the foursome.



The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, covered up her baby bump in tartan Miu Miu jacket, while Meghan opted for a camel wrap coat by Sentaler. The men looked equally dapper, with William, 35, in a dark suit and Harry in cool slate tones.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As ET previously reported, Meghan and Harry were expected to stay at William and Kate's country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is close to Sandringham, so they could see 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte open their stockings from Santa on Christmas morning. The little royals did not attend the morning service, however.



Though well-wishers who lined up along the path were excited to see the soon-to-be royal, Meghan's appearance was a break from typical protocol. Partners generally don't join services in Sandringham until they're married, and she didn't join last year when she and Harry were first dating. In fact, Kate wasn't in attendance back in 2010, when she and William were engaged. Meghan and Harry are set to wed at Kensington Palace in London on May 19, 2018.



Then again, Meghan and Harry have been politely putting new spins on tradition this year. Take a look at their official engagement photos in the video below:



RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Future Royal Duties: Everything We Know (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Distraught' After Beloved Rescue Dog Breaks Two Legs

Meghan Markle's Engagement Photo Fashions -- Get the Details!

Related Gallery