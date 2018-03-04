‘Get Out’ Wins Best Feature at Independent Spirit Awards – What This Could Mean for Oscars 2018

It’s officially Oscars 2018 Sunday! But with just hours to go before the 90th Annual Academy Awards, a key win at the Independent Spirit Awards might be predicting this year’s Best Picture.

In an unexpected upset, Get Out and director Jordan Peele both brought home wins at Saturday night’s award show. The horror film became the second in its genre to pick up the award for Best Feature after Black Swan’s 2011 win.

Five of the Best Feature winners at the Independent Spirit Awards in the last six years have gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, giving Get Out a rejuvenated shot at the top award.

Recent winners of both Best Feature and Best Picture include Moonlight, Spotilght, Birdman, 12 Years a Slave, and The Artist.

So far, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been the predicted Oscar winner, picking up the Best Motion Picture – Drama win at the Golden Globes, Best Film at the BAFTA Awards, and Outstanding Performance by a Cast at the SAG Awards. Stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell have also won in the acting categories at the same shows, and they both picked up Independent Spirit Awards for their performances on Saturday.

It’s unclear if Get Out’s surprising win will foreshadow this year’s Oscars, but the Academy has already shown its desire to make a statement with this year’s nominations. Both Peele and Lady Bird creator Greta Gerwig picked up directorial nominations after being overlooked at the Golden Globes. Peele is the fifth black director ever to be nominated for the award, and similarly Gerwig is the fifth woman ever to be nominated.

ET previously released its predictions for this year’s Oscars, which are in line with Get Out’s potential upset. Read more!

Stay tuned to ET for the latest 2018 Oscars 2018 coverage live from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. The show will air live on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

