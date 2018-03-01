Gina Rodriguez to Guest Star on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Gina Rodriguez is headed to Brooklyn!

Fox recently confirmed to ET that the Jane the Virgin star will be guest starring on an upcoming episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

While no official character details are available yet, earlier this year, Rodriguez threw her hat in the ring to play a love interest for Stephanie Beatriz’s character, out bisexual detective Rosa Diaz, on the Fox police comedy.

"Um...can I get an audition @Brooklyn99FOX ?!?? *applies lip gloss and puckers lips*," the 33-year-old actress tweeted in January in response to an interview in which Beatriz mentioned Rodriguez, Kate McKinnon and Jennifer Lopez as dream casting for Rosa’s romantic counterparts. "@iamstephbeatz you know I'm ready and on the sidelines like Go Rosa Go!"

Rodriguez has also been branching out on her own CW show, directing her first episode of Jane the Virgin earlier this year. She recently opened up to ET’s Leanne Aguilera about taking on the new challenge.

"I feel like I get to tell Jane's story so often and I love that -- it's such an incredible feeling," she explained. "But [with directing], I get to be a storyteller for this little chapter, and there's something about stretching your wings like that that I haven't been able to do in the past three years."



Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- which also stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, and Joe Lo Truglio -- returns this spring on Fox.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

