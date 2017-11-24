News

Gwen Stefani Packs on the PDA During 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani's Thanksgiving with Blake Shelton couldn't be any sweeter. 

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic from her Oklahoma holiday with Shelton. 

"Had the best thanksgiving ❤️gx," she captioned the PDA shot of Shelton giving her a big kiss on the cheek. 

Stefani's whole family headed to the state for a country Thanksgiving. The singer later shared a pic of her beau fishing with her son, Apollo, alongside the caption, "#thankful." 

ET spoke with Stefani on Tuesday, where she opened up about her family's Thanksgiving traditions, and said she was "so full of love." 

See more in the video below. 

