Gwen Stefani Packs on the PDA During 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's Thanksgiving with Blake Shelton couldn't be any sweeter.
The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic from her Oklahoma holiday with Shelton.
"Had the best thanksgiving ❤️gx," she captioned the PDA shot of Shelton giving her a big kiss on the cheek.
Stefani's whole family headed to the state for a country Thanksgiving. The singer later shared a pic of her beau fishing with her son, Apollo, alongside the caption, "#thankful."
ET spoke with Stefani on Tuesday, where she opened up about her family's Thanksgiving traditions, and said she was "so full of love."
See more in the video below.
