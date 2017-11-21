Gwen Stefani Is 'Thankful for All the Love' She Has Around Her This Thanksgiving (Exclusive)
This Thanksgiving is a special one for Gwen Stefani.
ET exclusively spoke with the 48-year-old singer on Tuesday in New York City, at the dress rehearsal for her upcoming performance of "White Christmas" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"I have so many things to be thankful for, but I would have to say, I would be so grateful and thankful for the love that I have all around me right now," Stefani shared. "I'm so full of love."
The singer will be spending Thanksgiving in Oklahoma with boyfriend Blake Shelton, but bringing some Stefani traditions to the table.
"In my family, we go big with tradition," she said. "We have one where we go around and everybody takes a letter of Thanksgiving, like T, H, and you make up whatever you're grateful for [starting with that letter] and you pass a candle around. So, everybody gets really creative and it's really sweet to hear the kids, like, try to figure it out."
Before she sits down for her Thanksgiving feast, however, Stefani will take the stage for her performance in a gorgeous, silver sparkling dress.
"I choose the outfits based on what I would fantasize about when I was eight years old, if I saw a princess girl walking, what I would want to look at," she explained. "When I walked out here, all I do is look for the little girls and I [pose]."
And while she put on a big smile for the audience, Stefani said her ensemble could have been a little warmer.
"I feel like an icicle," she confessed. "I actually do feel like an icicle, because it's freezing!"
Stefani won't just be singing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. She's also nabbed a one-hour Christmas special at NBC. See more on the special and her holiday album in the video below.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday on NBC. Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas airs Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
