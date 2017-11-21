Gwen Stefani Is 'Thankful for All the Love' She Has Around Her This Thanksgiving (Exclusive)

This Thanksgiving is a special one for Gwen Stefani.

ET exclusively spoke with the 48-year-old singer on Tuesday in New York City, at the dress rehearsal for her upcoming performance of "White Christmas" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I have so many things to be thankful for, but I would have to say, I would be so grateful and thankful for the love that I have all around me right now," Stefani shared. "I'm so full of love."

The singer will be spending Thanksgiving in Oklahoma with boyfriend Blake Shelton, but bringing some Stefani traditions to the table.