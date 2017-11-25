Gwen Stefani Shares a Sweet Moment With Little Girl at Fan Meet & Greet in L.A.
One day after Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani is already in the Christmas spirit!
The 48-year-old singer celebrated her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with a meet and greet at the Grove in Los Angeles on Friday.
Fans were treated to Stefani-themed Sprinkles cupcakes as well as a cool pop up shop with You Make It Feel Like Christmas merchandise while they waited to meet the star.
Stefani looked like a perfectly-wrapped present at the event, where she shared a sweet moment with a little girl.
The mother of three spent time posing for pics with each one of her fans, including one with a tattoo of her face!
See more from the event below:
It's been a busy week for Stefani, who was in New York ahead of her performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Tuesday, spent Thanksgiving in Oklahoma, and then flew back to L.A. for her meet and greet on Friday.
ET spoke with the singer at rehearsals for her parade performance, where she said she was "so full of love" this holiday season.
Watch below.
