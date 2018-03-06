Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Video of Chris Martin Giving Daughter Apple Guitar Lessons -- Watch!

Chris Martin is passing the gift of music onto his daughter, Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video to Instagram on Monday of her friendly ex-husband and Coldplay rocker warming our dang hearts as he gave their 13-year-old daughter a lesson in guitar.

"Guitar time 🍎," the 45-year-old actress and lifestyle businesswoman captioned the sweet moment, which was filtered in black and white, to make things feel all the more peaceful.

"Major shape, minor shape, mmminor shape again, major shape," Martin, 41, dutifully guided as Apple worked her way through the progression.

It sounds like Apple is really getting the hang of it, too! Who knows, maybe she can even lend an opening act to Martin and Paltrow's pals, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, when they embark on their On the Run 2 tour.

Check out the sweet moment below.

Guitar time 🍎 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 5, 2018 at 8:08pm PST

Since their conscious uncoupling in March 2014, Paltrow and Martin have set the standard for amicable exes. So much so that both attended Ellen DeGeneres' recent 60th birthday party with their respective new loves -- Paltrow and fiance Brad Falchuk, and Martin, with Fifty Shades Freed star Dakota Johnson.

