Heather Locklear in Rehab Following Arrest and Longtime Battle With Substance Abuse, Source Says (Exclusive)

Heather Locklear is in a treatment facility following her arrest last month for one count felony domestic violence and three counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

A source tells ET that the 56-year-old actress is in a rehab facility "getting the help she finally needs," after battling substance abuse "for years."

According to our source, Locklear's 20-year-old daughter, Ava (whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richie Sambora), has been pushing the troubled star to get treatment for awhile. "Ava begged her mom to go to rehab," the source says. "After Heather finally agreed, Ava went away with her father to get a break from it all."

"[She] wants her mother to get clean and sober once and for all," the source adds. "Richie is done helping. He is happy to be with Ava and is focusing on taking time out to spend time with his daughter during a very difficult time. Her family feels like she needs to cut herself off from some 'not so healthy' friends and start a cleaner life. They are rallying around her in hopes this time will be different and she will complete her program."

As for the actual incident that occurred last month, which led to Locklear's arrest, the source tells us that Locklear believes "this whole situation is just one big mistake."

"[She's] blaming her brother for making the call to the police," the source claims. "She also thinks her boyfriend [Chris Heisser] has blown everything out of proportion."

ET has reached out to Heisser, as well as representatives for Locklear, including her attorney, for comment.

As previously reported, Locklear was arrested on Feb. 25 after a domestic violence call was reported at a residence. In an initial investigation, police allege that she had battered Heisser at the residence prior to their arrival. During the arrest, police say Locklear allegedly became combative and uncooperative, and allegedly battered three deputies. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told ET at the time that Locklear was transported to a local hospital that night, where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released the following day.

A few hours after Locklear's arrest, Heisser was arrested on a driving under the influence charge in Thousand Oaks, California. He was cited and released shortly after. Locklear's next court appearance is set for March 13 in Ventura, California, while Heisser is scheduled to appear in court for his case on April 26.

- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

