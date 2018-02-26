Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and 'Today' Show Team Reunite With Their Families After Olympics

Reunited and it feels so good!

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker of the Today show team had been in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, and while they had a great time at the historic event, it was certainly nice to come home to their loved ones.

The TV personalities were able to keep in touch with their families via video phones, and Kotb was overwhelmed with emotion when her mother, Sameha Kotb, sent a video of her 1-year-old daughter, Haley, saying "mamma" for the first time.

"I could ball, like, a million tears," the 53-year-old newswoman admitted in a segment that aired on Monday's Today show.

Upon returning home, Kotb was overcome with emotion upon seeing Haley and boyfriend Joel Schiffman, and received the best greeting when her daughter adorably called her "mamma" for the first time in person.

Meanwhile, Guthrie also returned to a happy home as her 3-year-old daughter, Vale, announced that they were a family again.

As for Dreyer, she got pretty tearful upon being reunited with her 1-year-old son, Charlie.

While Kotb, Guthrie and Dreyer have little ones at home, Roker was greeted by his teenage children, 19-year-old daughter Leila and 15-year-old son Nicholas, at the airport.

The Today show men and women definitely missed their families while at the Olympics, but Kotb and Guthrie shared with ET what it meant to be part of such a historic occasion.

"We're lucky, we don't travel all that often," Guthrie, 46, noted. "This is unusual that we're gone this long, so we're holding onto each other, and we're having a great time and being in the moment -- and we're going to race home to those babies."

