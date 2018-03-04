'House of Cards' Debuts First Trailer Without Kevin Spacey for Final Season

House of Cards is just getting started.

The first trailer for the sixth and final season of the Netflix political drama, the first without Kevin Spacey, debuted during the Oscars telecast on Sunday. From the looks of it, it's business as usual in Washington, D.C. -- with a brand new leader at the top of the food chain.

The 30-second teaser opens with the hustle and bustle of the White House, with the camera panning through the hallways of the country's most powerful office, before it ends in the Oval Office. Instead of Frank Underwood behind the desk, it's Frank's estranged wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

Rocking a navy blue power suit, Claire swivels around in her chair and declares to the camera: "We're just getting started."

Hail to the chief, indeed. Watch the teaser below.

Joining Wright in the final season are Michael Kelly, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Cody Fern, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Spacey, who starred as Frank Underwood and was an executive producer on House of Cards for the first five seasons, was let go after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct.

House of Cards returns for the sixth and final season on Netflix in the fall.

RELATED CONTENT:

'House of Cards' Casts Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane Following Kevin Spacey's Exit

'House of Cards' to Resume Production Without Kevin Spacey

'House of Cards' Final Season Still on Hold, But Hopes to Resume Production 'Soon'

Related Gallery