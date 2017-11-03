Netflix Parts Ways With Kevin Spacey, 'Will Not Be Involved' With 'House of Cards' If Actor Stays On

According to the outlet, producers at Media Rights Capital are worried about moving forward with Spacey after a CNN report on Thursday claimed that he made the House of Cards set a "toxic environment," and they don't want to penalize the 300 cast and crew members for the scandal surrounding Spacey.

ET reached out to Netflix for comment earlier in the day regarding the Variety report, and they maintained a similar statement, saying they will "continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time."



Production on House of Cards was shut down this week amid the allegations against Spacey, who also serves as executive producer on the series.

On Friday, Buzzfeed News came forward with stories of three new accusers claiming to have been targets of Spacey's alleged inappropriate sexual conduct.

