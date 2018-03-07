Inside Meghan Markle's New Life in London: Where She's Hanging Out Ahead of Her Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is making the most of her new life in London.

Though the Suits actress has lost nearly all of the anonymity she may have had before she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November, that hasn't stopped her from exploring her new city. A source tells ET that while "it's not as easy for Meghan to sneak out" of the cozy home she shares with Harry, she's been able to make the rounds at a few of her favorite places.

"Meghan is settling into a routine and has a few regular places she frequents to keep looking fresh and relaxed," the source says. "Like every other woman, she wants to look her best."

For primping needs like manicures and eyebrow shaping, Markle has been stopping by Nails and Brows in the upscale neighborhood of Mayfair in London. To "relax," ET's source says she goes to London beauty gurus Nichola Joss and Sarah Chapman for facials.

When she's in the mood for a meetup with friends, the source says she does it "under the radar" at Little House Mayfair and Dean Street Townhouse, which is part of the Soho House brand. "It gives Meghan and Harry a place to dine and catch up with their inner circle in a more private setting," the source explains.

Markle has also been known to dine with friends at the hip restaurant, Berners Tavern, inside London Edition Hotel, where George and Amal Clooney have also been spotted. "One of their go-to favorites is the Brown Cow pub owned by Harry's longtime mentor and pal, Mark Dyer, in Chelsea. It’s one of the secret hideaways where the couple can meet friends and Dyer always makes sure they’re well taken care of," the source says.

The soon-to-be royal spends her more casual outings closer to her Kensington Palace digs, often popping over to the local Whole Foods, and heading across the street to the flower stand to pick up her favorite peonies, just a stone's throw from the Palace, ET's source reveals.

Markle had quite the outing over the weekend, as a source tells ET that her friends threw her a spa-themed bridal shower at the Soho Farmhouse in London, ahead of her royal wedding on May 19.

