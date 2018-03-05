Meghan Markle Enjoys a Spa-Themed Bridal Shower With Friends Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is only about two months away from saying "I do" to Prince Harry!

Ahead of the royal wedding on May 19, a source tells ET that friends of the bride-to-be threw her a bridal shower over the weekend at the Soho Farmhouse in London, England.

Meghan's close pals, Misha Nonoo, Violet von Westenholz and Millie Mackintosh, were all expected to attend, but her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was not. The former Suits star's stylist, Jessica Mulroney (who helped her choose a wedding dress designer earlier this year!) also unfortunately couldn't make it to the bash, but that didn't stop the stylish ladies from having a good time.

According to the website, the club features 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside, with cabins, cottages, outdoor and indoor heated pools, a barn cinema, tennis courts, a spa and sauna, making their stay endless with opportunities.

A source also tells ET that in honor of Meghan and Harry's wedding, the Home Office confirmed that pubs in England will extend their hours and remain open until 1 a.m. on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19, the weekend of their nuptials. A similar extension was granted when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot in 2011.

Just like William and Kate’s wedding, the source says that street parties are expected all over the U.K., and residents will be joining in at pubs and local celebrations to toast the happy couple. Pub hours are allowed to be extended for "celebration periods" of national significance.

As we patiently wait to hear new details on Meghan and Harry's special day, watch the video below to hear the latest updates from their most recent public outing!

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy a Regal Date With Kate Middleton & Prince William!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite Over 2,600 People to Watch Their Wedding at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Dad Wendell Pierce Talks Royal Wedding and If He'll Be Attending

Related Gallery