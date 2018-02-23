Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy a Regal Date With Kate Middleton & Prince William!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially be tying the knot at St. George's Chapel in...

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

...and each and every week, ET will be breaking down all the latest updates as they gear up for their May 19 nuptials.

ROYAL RUMOR ROUNDUP

In the most exciting news we've heard in a while, we learned this week that all five members of the Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding. The media and fans had a field day after Mel B revealed on The Real that the singers were attending Harry and Meghan's big day. When she was asked if the girl group was performing, she threw her cards in the air, replying, "I'm going to be fired."

But don't get your hopes up. A Spice Girls rep would not comment on Mel B's latest interview. Additionally, a source told ET that there is no plan for the Spice Girls to perform at the royal wedding. Performance or not, we hereby announce Meghan as the girl group's honorary sixth member, Royal Spice!

Getty Images/ETonline

OUT AND ABOUT

On Wednesday, Meghan, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, England. This outing marked their first appearance as a foursome since Christmas, when they all were photographed arriving to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Under the theme Making a Difference Together, the inaugural event showcased programs that are run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. The fab four sat on a panel, answering questions from guests about their philanthropic efforts and ambitions for the future.

Watch The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle discuss the inspiration behind The Royal... Posted by The Royal Family on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Two days earlier, Harry attended an event on his own -- a round table discussion about youth violence activists in the U.K. at London's Fight for Peace Center. There, he was filled in on how the organization uses boxing and martial arts, along with education and personal development, to help support young people in communities affected by crime and violence.

According to a series of tweets from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan's next scheduled public appearance is a visit to Birmingham on International Women's Day, March 8, where they'll learn more about the work of two projects which support young people from the local community.

RATHER REGAL LOOKS

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan made a chic appearance on Wednesday wearing a belted satin wrap dress by Jason Wu at the Royal Foundation's inaugural forum. She paired the sleek ensemble with black Aquazzura multi-strap suede pumps and delicate gold Isabel Marant earrings.

Meanwhile, we couldn't help but notice that Kate has continually been stepping out in blue-hued outfits. (Could she be hinting that she's having a boy?) Just this week, she's already graced us by wearing a cobalt Jenny Packman dress with matching jacket and a berry-colored Seraphine maternity dress that accentuated her burgeoning baby bump.

LOL OF THE WEEK

It's always great to see Prince Harry and William joke around and publicly share lighthearted moments between the two. During the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28, the royals and Meghan were asked if they have any disagreement when working with one another.

"Oh yes," William quipped, with Harry quickly adding, "Healthy, healthy disagreements."

Harry continued by saying that he couldn't remember what they last disagreed on because "they come thick and fast. But is it resolved?"

"We don't know," laughed William.

In all seriousness though, Harry opened up about how it's "really good that we've got four different personalities."

"We've all got that same passion to want to make a difference," he continued. "But you know, different opinions. And I think those opinions work really, really well. Working as family does have its challenges, of course it does, everybody here, the fact that everyone is laughing means everyone knows exactly what it's like. But we're stuck together for the rest of our lives."

Meghan -- whose been living in the U.K. for three months -- replied, "Togetherness at its finest."

"Do you ever have disagreements?"



That was the question to Harry, Meghan, William and Kate as they made their first official engagement together. pic.twitter.com/SWrpAK583C — ITV News (@itvnews) February 28, 2018

SERVIN' UP SUITS

Let's be real... we pretty much love anything Meghan wears in real life! But after binge-watching this series from the beginning, we've come to the conclusion that her character on the show, Rachel Zane, is equally fabulous in the fashion department.

"The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well," Meghan marveled in an interview withGlamour UK. "Rachel's clothes reflect how she's feeling, because that's what happens in real life, right? When she and Michael Ross [Patrick Adams] were falling in love, everything was a blush tone and it was creams and layers and she was happier. And when she was really stressed, everything was darker and there were slate and black tones. At the very beginning, she wore a lot of black, because I think that's what happens when you're younger and you want to be taken seriously -- and then you lighten up, and your clothes reflect that."

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meghan echoed those sentiments while chatting with InStyle in 2015, saying, "People often say, 'Dress for the part that you want, not the part that you have,' and I can't think of any paralegal that was dressing like Rachel did. She was dressing for the role and the seriousness that she wanted people to treat her with."

"Rachel's quintessential power look is a crisp, white button-down with the collar a little popped, sleeves rolled up and a high-waisted pencil skirt," she added. "It's a look that makes her feel confident and come across like she really means business."

Basically, we think it's safe to say that Meghan's Suits fashion prepared her for her new stylish life as a royal.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

SPARKLE LIKE MARKLE

We've tried Meghan's favorite Pilates class. We took her Valentine's Day advice. We even sat back, relaxed and had a cozy, "treat yourself" night in, drinking the future royal's favorite fine wines and cocktails. And this week, we're attempting the famous "Duchess Slant!"

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

What is it?: A term coined by Beaumont Etiquette, the Duchess Slant is named after the Duchess of Cambridge and is the go-to pose for Kate while sitting down for an extended period of time. It also makes for a sophisticated and proper pose that elongates your body and helps with posture.

How do you do it?: Your legs are slanted to the same side with your knees touching. You can also have one leg wrapped behind the other, like Meghan and Kate had at the Royal Foundation Forum event earlier this week. Make sure your back is straight, no slouching!

Here's what happened when we gave it a try...

Our regal colleague, Jennifer Drysdale/ETonline

The verdict? It was a lot harder than it looked. For one, if you're not used to sitting still for a duration of time, sitting up straight can get tiring. It reminded us of the Princess Diaries scene where Mia falls off her chair trying to nail the princess-sitting pose:

Once you perfect the pose on your own, please share your regal pics with us on Twitter @desireemurphy_ and @lizcalvario!

NEXT IN LINE

It was great to see the Fab Four all together, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also had their own royal duties to tend to this week.

Kate kicked off her week by landing two new regal roles; the new Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), as well as the Nursing Now 2020 campaign, a global initiative that aims to raise the worldwide profile of nurses and enable them to take a greater role in health policy decision making. She also attended a royal engagement at RCOG and Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust on Feb. 27.

The following day, she visited the National Portrait Gallery in London, where she unveiled her Patron's Trail of the exhibition, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. The queen-to-be was elegantly dressed in a black floral frock by Orla Kiely, which she paired with blush suede heels, a Kiki McDonough amethyst and pink tourmaline earrings and a blush Jimmy Choo clutch.

Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images

William on his end launched a new mental health website and online training program and attended the Workplace Wellbeing Conference to discuss the project in detail.

Today The Duke of Cambridge is highlighting the importance of mental wellbeing at work by introducing a new @heads_together & @MindCharity workplace mental health initiative. pic.twitter.com/BMJl8sdSXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2018

As we start a new month, we'll surely get more wedding updates, guest info and snaps of the couple out and about during their royal duties -- which we can't wait for.

For now, that's a wrap on your weekly royals update. Join us next week for another roundup, and stay tuned to ETonline.com daily for the latest on the royal family!

