Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Reveal Daughter's Name, Share 'Vulnerable' Look at Being New Parents in Cute Pics

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their new baby girl on Thursday, and they're opening up about the joys and challenges they've already faced as new parents -- as well as revealing their daughter's name!

The cute couple made the announcement Sunday evening on Roper's Instagram. The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a heartwarming snapshot of their little girl laying on a personalized blanket with her name written on it as a pattern.

"It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! "Emmy" for short," Roper captioned the cute pic. "Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20" long! She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her!"