Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Reveal Daughter's Name, Share 'Vulnerable' Look at Being New Parents in Cute Pics
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their new baby girl on Thursday, and they're opening up about the joys and challenges they've already faced as new parents -- as well as revealing their daughter's name!
The cute couple made the announcement Sunday evening on Roper's Instagram. The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a heartwarming snapshot of their little girl laying on a personalized blanket with her name written on it as a pattern.
"It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! "Emmy" for short," Roper captioned the cute pic. "Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20" long! She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her!"
PHOTOS: Oh, Baby! Celeb Birth Announcements
While the couple waited almost four days before sharing her name, they didn't hold back on posting adorable photos of their precious baby. Roper even shared a photo of her breastfeeding Emmy, writing, "Never thought I'd post such a vulnerable pic as this, but nothing has ever felt more right and more natural than taking care of my little girl."
"Becoming a mother hasn't felt like some huge, transformational moment for me (besides giving birth haha). Instead, it feels like she's always been here somehow, like she has always been a part of me— almost like I don't know how yesterday existed without her," she continued in the caption. "It's amazing how you can love someone so much, I now get the privilege of understanding a mother's endless love."
The proud dad was also more than happy to snap some super sweet pics of his little girl, including a beautiful tranquil shot of Emmy sleeping, which he captioned, "Good morning world."
PHOTOS: Celebs Share Pics of Their Cute Kids
Tolbert also shared a photo of his newborn baby girl undergoing a treatment in which she needs to be exposed to florescent lights to help her body rid itself of excess bilirubin, which could cause jaundice.
It's a common treatment for newborns, and Tolbert seemingly didn't let the procedure worry him unnecessarily. Instead, the new dad joked about Emmy's protective eyewear, writing, "'I gotta wear shades cuz my future so bright.'"
Roper chimed in with a comment on the pic, explaining, "They were worried about jaundice with her, her bili levels were high risk to rise because she was late term premie. So the lights help break down the bilirubin."
Later, Tolbert shared a hilarious video of his little girl, who appeared to be in a daze after feeding and stuck with a case of hiccups.
"When you've had a few too many drinks...," he joked in the caption. "#milkhiccups #milkdrunk."
WATCH: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Celebrate Their Babymoon in Hawaii
The proud papa also posted a touching photo of him cradling his daughter in his arms and giving her a kiss on the head. Tolbert captioned the photo with lyrics from the song "Cecilia and the Satellite" by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, writing, "For all the things my hands have held... the best by far is you..."
The lovebirds, who met during the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot on Jan. 24, 2016, with their wedding airing on ABC as a special edition of The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love.
PHOTOS: 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' Romance Check! Which Couples Are Still Together?
Roper and Tolbert first announced they were expecting back in March, with a super cute Instagram post declaring, "We're absolutely head over heels in love already!"
Check out the video below for more on the couple's new bundle of joy.