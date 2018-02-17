Jamie Foxx Walks Off Live ESPN Broadcast After Being Asked About Katie Holmes -- Watch

Jamie Foxx may not have hidden his affection for Katie Holmes during their Valentine's Day date at the basketball court on Wednesday, but he doesn't want to talk about it.

The 50-year-old actor promptly walked off ESPN's live broadcast of SportsCenter on Friday afternoon, after anchor Michael Smith tried to bring up Katie Holmes while interviewing Foxx about the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

"I know you [prepared for the game], because I saw pictures," Smith said. "Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?"

That's when Foxx's face turned stone cold. He took off his headphones and mic, and promptly walked off the interview.

"He ready to go. He ready to hoop," Smith said before transitioning to the show's next segment.

Guess Jamie Foxx had to go and couldn't answer a question about playing basketball with Katie Holmes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYq9fPHt3v — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 16, 2018

While Foxx wouldn't confirm it, he and Holmes did spend Valentine's Day together playing basketball. The two were all smiles in photos obtained by ET, heading to the courts in casual workout gear. The pair's Wednesday outing is one of just a handful of appearances they've made in public together since September, but are rumored to have been dating since 2013.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spend Valentine's Day Playing Basketball -- See the Pics! (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan Heat Up 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Jamie Foxx's 8-Year-Old Daughter Dishes on His Sweet, Sensitive Side (Exclusive)