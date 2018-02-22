Jax Taylor's Life Flashes Before His Eyes When He Nearly Drowns on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor probably won’t be adding “swimming” to his resumé’s “special skills” section anytime soon.

In ET’s exclusive first look at Monday’s all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, the gang is still enjoying their getaway to Big Bear, California. It’s morning and everyone’s just getting their day started, except for Jax and Scheana Shay’s boyfriend, Rob Valletta, who are already outside getting Rob’s boat ready for a day on the water.

“You know what I’m going to do?” Jax asks Rob. “I’m going to swim to that buoy and back.”

“Don’t rush it,” Rob warns, noting that the buoy is farther out than it looks. “Just take your time. Like, if you start rushing it, you’ll just die.”

Jax then jumps in and starts booking it to the buoy, but about halfway to the marker, he flips over and announces, “Maybe not.”

“I told you, right?” Rob calls out. “It’s the altitude.”

“Being 8,000 feet above sea level takes a huge toll on your breathing,” Jax reflects in a confessional. “I should’ve figured that out when I went running. I couldn’t make it 50 yards.”

Rob advises Jax to try and finish the swim to the buoy, then rest at the buoy for as long as he needs. Problem is, Jax feels like he can’t make it any farther and calls out for help to a nearby lifeguard. The lifeguard doesn’t buy Jax’s first call for help seriously, but once Jax screams out in panic, the lifeguard dives into action.

“Literally, I’m like, f**k,” Jax recalls in a confessional. “I’m gonna die, and I’m having, like, flashbacks in my head … [thinking] of all the people that I’m never gonna see ever again [and] all the dumb s**t that I did.”

Luckily, the lifeguard gets to Jax before anything actually bad could happen, and cautions the group, “No more swimming to the buoys.”

You’ll have to tune into Vanderpump Rules on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next. For more on the show, check out the video and links below.

