Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Sweetest Quotes About One Another

Another Hollywood couple parts ways.

Many fans were surprised to hear that after two and a half years of marriage, and seven years together, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were calling it quits. The couple may have maintained a private relationship, but there was no doubt that they truly cared about one another.

While their ultimate decision to separate came down, in part, to their lifestyle, whenever ET chatted with the pretty pair, they couldn't help but gush about one another.

"I literally wake up every day and feel very lucky. I feel very fortunate," Aniston confessed to ET back in April 2016. "I got a good one -- a very sweet, kind man."

Meanwhile, the Leftovers star was enamored by his wife's kindness, talent and beauty.

So, as we bid a sad farewell to these two, we've rounded up the sweetest quotes they've told ET about one another.

Check them out in the gallery below.

