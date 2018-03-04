Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Oscars Red Carpet in Gorgeous Blue Gown -- See the Stunning Look!

Now this is how you make a red carpet entrance!

Jennifer Garner was the center of attention at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, slaying in a gorgeous bright blue ensemble for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

The 45-year-old actress wore a flowy, royal blue number, topping off the princess-like piece with matching open-toe stilettos and dangly earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She completed the glam look with an elegant blowout, keeping her caramel-colored tresses styled to her right side.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Simply stunning!

See more red carpet looks from stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish and more in the gallery below.

