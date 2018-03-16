Jennifer Garner Truly Has No Clue What Was Going Through Her Mind in Her Oscars Meme

Jennifer Garner is just as lost as her hilarious Oscars meme! The 45-year-old Love, Simon actress spoke about her concerned face from the 90th Annual Academy Awards earlier this month.

“I can’t look at it. I can’t,” she said on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “What am I doing?”

Garner cringed at the photo of herself adding, “What is wrong with me? I want to just punch her in the face.”

The viral meme prompted her to break her rule of not looking at herself on the Internet.

“I mean, I started getting texts, as you can imagine, people saying, ‘What were you doing? What were you thinking? What’s happening?’ And I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable.”

Admitting she had no clue what she was thinking in that moment, Garner added, “I wish I did. I wish I had a better story about it.”

DeGeneres also asked Garner about a funny video of her after the dentist, high on laughing gas and gushing about the musical Hamilton.

Noting that she’s “a little bit of a lightweight,” Garner added, “Hamilton really is that beautiful! I was listening because I didn’t want to hear the drill, and I was crying, weeping during the procedure and he was like, ‘Are you OK?’”

Garner also had some fun doing a blind taste test to raise money for the Save the Children charity. Watch the clip to see how much money she raises!

Shortly after her Oscars meme went viral, Garner took to social media to joke about her possible thoughts. Watch the clip below to see what she said!

