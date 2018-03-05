Jennifer Garner Hilariously Responds to Becoming an Oscars Meme

Jennifer Garner knows how to embrace a funny moment.

The actress's inexplicable reaction shot during the 90th Annual Academy Awards – which occurred when she was clapping during the show and then suddenly looked seriously concerned in the blink of an eye -- quickly became the night's biggest meme, with people trying to guess what had Garner so suddenly mortified.

However, it was the Love, Simon star herself who provided some of the funniest possibilities.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday, Garner, 45, played a clip of her now-infamous reaction and spoke aloud the internal monologue that could have been playing through her head.

"Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish," Garner narrated, referring to Guillermo del Toro's romantic fantasy drama, which took home the Best Picture Oscar.

As for some of her other suggestions for what could have been running through her mind, Garner joked, "Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?" alluding to the famous catch phrase from her series of Capital One Venture card commercials.

Garner concluded the series of posts with one final hilarious narration: "Can't wait to work with Lean Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?"

Every Oscars, some star earns the honor of becoming a viral sensation, either when the show's cameras cut to the crowd and catch bizarre celebrity reactions, or when the stars themselves fumble while in the spotlight.

From Jennifer Lawrence's staircase tumble after earning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013, to John Travolta's "Adele Dazeem" mishap in 2014, and even Nicole Kidman's weird clapping at last year's show, viewers will always find some candid moment of bizarre hilarity to laugh it. At least Garner made sure she's in on the joke.

Although, it's not a surprise. Garner has been killing it on social media in recent months. From selling Girl Scout cookies outside a grocery store to sharing a bizarre video showing her trying to put in a mouth guard before getting into a cage fight, she's quickly become someone really worth following on Instagram. Check out the video below to see more.

