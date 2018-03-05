Jennifer Garner Looks Straight Up Shook in the Oscars' Best Viral Meme - Watch!

What... happened, Jennifer Garner?

The Love, Simon star won big at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, specifically in the category of Best Viral Meme, when a reaction of her during the show became internet fodder for a bunch of incredible "that moment when" posts.

Garner -- who stunned on the carpet in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown -- was applauding at the Oscars when a deeply grave expression suddenly washed over her face, as though she may be going through some real internal issues, and social media was quick to try and suss out what they may be.

Here's the reaction if you missed it:

SHOOK!

"Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer," one viewer tweeted. Columnist Jemele Hill had a similar thought, suggesting, "When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama."

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

Check out some more of the glorious reactions below.

left oven on at home. stars: they're just like us. — Bubbie’s T’Challa Recipe (@mordkhetzvi) March 5, 2018

That Michael Keaton was the best Batman RT @bobbyfinger: What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/AHb25qjUM1 — Oda Mae Brown (@danteorland) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner is every mom who has a night out with the girls for the first time in MONTHS then remembers the 3rd grader needs 100 cupcakes for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8wBrf0DbDq — Cadet Bones Spurs and his admin can kiss my ass (@thedivuh) March 5, 2018

Hopefully, it was more of a personal moment of clarity and not an overwhelming sense of existential dread!

This is the best Garner moment since she hilariously sold Girl Scout cookies last month. Watch the video below for more.

