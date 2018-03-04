Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Present Best Actress Oscar in Place of Casey Affleck

The Oscars broke with tradition.

Oscar-winning actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster took the stage to present the Best Actress prize in place of Casey Affleck at the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Foster was in crutches and when Lawrence asked about her injury, she joked about in good fun. "What happened to you?" Lawrence asked.

"Streep!" Foster joked. "She I, Tonya'd me."

The Best Actress winner is usually presented by the previous year's Best Actor Oscar winner, but Affleck -- who won in 2017 for Manchester by the Sea -- notified the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences in January that he would not be attending, as he did not want to be a distraction from the focus on the performances of the actresses in the category.

Affleck's Oscar win last year caused controversy due to allegations of sexual harassment in his past. The allegations against Affleck, 42, stem from 2010 lawsuits filed by two women who worked with him on his controversial film starring Joaquin Phoenix, I'm Still Here. Affleck has denied the claims and the suits were settled out of court.

Last March, Affleck broke his silence on the sexual harassment allegations against him. "I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Affleck told the Boston Globe. "There's really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it, and to speak to what my own values are, and how I try to live by them all the time."

Getty Images

Additionally, Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda presented the Best Actor Oscar instead of last year's Best Actress winner Emma Stone, who won for her leading role in La La Land.

To address the current Time's Up and #MeToo movement, Oscar producers worked with members of the Time's Up initiative to carve out "a moment" during the live show. Stars also kept the Time's Up conversation going on Sunday night by "wearing a festive array of colors and TimesUp pins, representing this vast movement of women everywhere," a post on the official Instagram read.

The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2018 Live Updates: A Minute-By-Minute Breakdown of the 90th Annual Academy Awards

Time's Up Will Be Represented with 'Festive Array of Colors' at Oscars

Casey Affleck Won't Present Best Actress Award at the Oscars

2018 Oscars: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

Oscars 2018: Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet