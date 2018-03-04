Time's Up Will Be Represented with 'Festive Array of Colors' at Oscars

You can expect the Time's Up conversation to continue at tonight's Oscars, but don't expect a sea of black gowns to go with it.

After talk that there would not be a specific protest dress code at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, the movement's Instagram confirmed the details shortly before the red carpet was set to begin.

"Tonight, our sisters will be wearing a festive array of colors and TimesUp pins, representing this vast movement of women everywhere," read the caption for an illustration of five women gathered wearing black.

The drawn figures look to include the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, on the far left, Meryl Streep on the right, and Oprah in the middle, with a Golden Globe above her head.

Last week, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay explained that the movement isn't merely about protesting at Hollywood events. "We are not an awards show protest group," she told reporters at a meeting for the media in Log Angeles. "So we stand down this time."

Time's Up will also receive notice on Hollywood's biggest night off the carpet too. The movement has worked with show producers to carve out "a moment" for Time's Up that will take place during the live show, Keleigh Thomas, a publicist for Sunshine Sachs, revealed during the meeting.

Since its creation ahead of the Golden Globes, Time's Up has moved far past just Hollywood. USA Today reports that more than 60 industries are now represented by victims who have come to the group with their cases, including finance, tech and hotel workers, with inquiries coming in from countries like Kenya, Pakistan and Kuwait. "We are global at this point," Time's Up leader Shonda Rhimes said.

