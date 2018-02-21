Jennifer Lawrence Fires Back at Critics Over Plunging Dress at London Photocall

Jennifer Lawrence is addresssing her fashion critics head-on.

The 27-year-old actress slayed on Tuesday at a photocall for her film, Red Sparrow, confidently sporting a plunging black Versace dress that also featured a daring thigh-high slit. While Lawrence definitely pulled off the sexy LBD to perfection, some deemed her fashion choice as inappropriate due to the cold weather in London, England.

In photos with her male Red Sparrow co-stars, Lawrence poses in the middle, while Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons are all covered up in coats and boots.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Lawrence bit back on Wednesday, calling the chatter over her dress "sexist."

"Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this 'Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold' controversy," she wrote on Facebook. "This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism," she added. "Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT'S MY CHOICE TOO!"

ET recently spoke to the always outspoken actress about her highly anticipated spy thriller, out March 2, when she candidly said she was "very direct" when it comes to men she's interested in. She also admitted one actor in particular has caught her eye -- 22-year-old Timothee Chalamet!

"Timothee, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?" she joked. "[I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

"I didn't realize he was so young," she continued. "Tell him to wait!... [He's] so, so talented and hot!"

