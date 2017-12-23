Jennifer Lawrence Gives Kris Jenner a Hilarious Gift for Christmas

Jennifer Lawrence is the best gift giver!

On Saturday, Kris Jenner showed off the hilarious present that the 27-year-old actress sent her just days before Christmas. In the festive Instagram pic the Kardashian matriarch shared, a white toy Porsche with a red bow can be seen next to a huge red geometrical polar bear statue.

"My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited," Jenner wrote alongside the snap.

The Mother! star is a huge Kardashian fan, telling ET in September how she finds the family "comforting."

"I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally," shared Lawrence, who had a tent where she would watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians while shooting the psychological thriller.

"The Housewives, they go in and out. They're fighting all the time," she continued. "There's something more comforting about the Kardashians."

Last month, the Oscar winner fangirled over Kim Kardashian while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch their hilarious interaction in the video below.

