Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Which Kardashian Would Make a Great Spy (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence knows which Kardashian would make a great secret agent.

ET's Carly Steel caught up with the 27-year-old actress during a Red Sparrow round table, where she revealed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family member that could take on her role as a lethal Russian spy.

"Kim honestly has, and I'm not just saying that because I want to talk about Kim Kardashian. She could honestly be recruited by the army," Lawrence shared. "She was talking how she was hacking phones and took my phone and scooted it backwards."

"She reads people, she knows how to shut people down," she added. "And she could totally be a sparrow."

During the sit down, Lawrence also dished on Amy Schumer's surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer that took place on Tuesday.

"It was beautiful," Lawrence revealed to ET, adding that the groom wrote his own vows. "It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole -- his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

Hear more details in the video below.

Red Sparrow hits theaters on March 2.

