Jennifer Lawrence Calls Amy Schumer's Wedding 'Beautiful and Very Sudden': 'I Was Sobbing' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence definitely got emotional at her good friend Amy Schumer's surprise wedding.

ET spoke to the 27-year-old actress on Thursday about her new film, Red Sparrow, where she talked about Schumer's wedding to chef Chris Fischer that took place on Tuesday. Schumer Instagrammed a photo of Lawrence at the wedding, giving her a sweet kiss on her head.

Lawrence reveals Fischer wrote his own vows, which made her shed more than a few tears.

"It was beautiful," Lawrence told ET's Carly Steel. "It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole -- his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

Lawrence looked beautiful in a sleeveless pink high-collar Philosophy dress at the nuptials -- a dress she had actually previously worn before at an event in December -- and joked about stealing Schumer's thunder on her big day.

"Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time," she pointed out. "In every wedding photo all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, 'Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?'"

Lawrence also shared that the wedding had a "beachy" vibe.

"A couple people wanted to go down and walk on the beach and I was like, 'No. I don't get the beach. I just don't care,'" she cracked.

Lawrence and Schumer have made no secret about their close friendship over the years, even writing a movie script together. Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress' highly anticipated thriller, Red Sparrow -- in which she plays a lethal Russian spy -- hits theaters on March 2.

