Amy Schumer Shares Wedding Photos, Insists She's 'Not Pregnant'

Amy Schumer confirmed the wedding reports with one word.

"Yup," she captioned a photo stream from her and chef Chris Fischer's nuptials.

In the images, Schumer has her hair swept up in a messy braid, and is wearing a re-embroidered lace and tulle A-line Monique Lhuillier gown that included a ballet bodice. As for the groom, he wore a simple black suit.

Schumer's sister, Kim Caramele, appears to have been one of the bridesmaids, as she's pictured with another girl wearing matching pink dresses and floral crowns.

The ceremony also included black fluffy dogs walking down the aisle and the stomping of glass, which is a tradition in Jewish weddings.

Schumer's friend, Jennifer Lawrence, was among the guests and sweetly kissed the bride on the forehead in one photo.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

The 36-year-old comedian also posted pics on her Instagram story of what went into make her big day so special, and thanked everyone involved. She also further verified that the beach wedding took place on Tuesday, the day before Valentine's Day.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

After posting pics from her wedding, Schumer had a message for her Instagram followers. "Two things," she began. "No, I'm not pregnant, and no gifts -- but thank you for asking."

The I Feel Pretty star added, "Instead, please consider [a] donation to EveryTown for gun safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:21am PST

Schumer's call for donations to the nonprofit organization, which advocates for gun control and against gun violence, comes after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

She later posted even more photos from the wedding, revealing that Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler and Larry David -- who just so happens to be one of Lawrence's celebrity crushes -- were in attendance, as well as David's daughter, Cazzie.

@robandlindsayweddings A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:53am PST

The bride and groom were first linked together in November, when they were spotted on a candlelit dinner date in New York City.

Here's more about the newlyweds:

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Marries Chef Chris Fischer After Whirlwind Romance

Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer: 6 Things to Know About Her New Husband

Amy Schumer Kisses Chef Chris Fischer at Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Bash

Related Gallery