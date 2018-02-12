Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer: 6 Things to Know About Her New Husband

Amy Schumer is a married woman!

The 36-year-old comedian and chef Chris Fischer tied the knot on Tuesday ahead of Valentine's Day, according to multiple reports. According to The Blast, the two exchanged vows at a private home in Malibu, California, with celebrity guests including Larry David, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence.

On Sunday, the I Feel Pretty star was spotted shooting hoops with her beau of a few months in Los Angeles, California, a day after the two shared a kiss at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party. A makeup-free Schumer looked sporty in her gray leggings, black tank-top and matching sneakers. As for Fischer, he wore red basketball shorts and high-top blue shoes.

This is Schumer's first relationship since splitting from furniture maker Ben Hanisch last May after a year and a half of dating.

Here are a few things to know about her new husband:

1. He's a Chef -- and a Good One

Fischer got his start as Mario Batali's sous chef at Babbo, a high-end Italian eatery in New York City. He also worked in London and Rome before returning home to Martha's Vineyard in 2007 to take over his family's five-acre farm.

In 2015, he wrote the book The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard about cooking and farming on the island, and was also the executive chef of Beach Plum Inn & Restaurant in Martha's Vineyard from 2013 to 2014.

2. He Has Celebrity Friends

According to a profile piece for Boston magazine in July of last year, Fischer is friends with Jake Gyllenhaal, and it was the actor who introduced him to Batali.

As fans may recall, Schumer is also friends with Gyllenhaal, who even starred alongside her in a sketch for Inside Amy Schumer.

Barack and Michelle Obama are also fans of Fischer's cooking, and have hailed his former establishment, Beach Plum Inn, as their favorite date night spot in Martha's Vineyard.

3. He's Very Close to His Family

great day fishing with dad. Posted by Beetlebung Farm on Sunday, July 26, 2015

In an interview withBoston Globein 2015, Fischer -- who is a part-time instructor at Boston University's Food & Wine program -- revealed what brought him back to Martha's Vineyard.

"It was really my mother passing away. My brother and I inherited her house. It was around 2007 and there was a huge emphasis on ingredients in the restaurants I was cooking at," he recalled. "I started thinking about my family and how a lot of these products were sourced. I realized I could be much, much closer to them on the island. I was also broke. I started cooking privately for people. Seeds were much cheaper than heads of lettuce, so I started growing the food."

4. There Is an Ex-Girlfriend

Before Schumer, there was Emma. In a 2013 interview with Esquire, Fischer revealed that his girlfriend at the time grew up one town away from him and also worked on the farm in addition to doing letterpress.

"She's dedicated to very simple, lovely things and I love the simplicity of her creativity. It's confident and beautiful. And textural," he said. "It's fun when we design menus together: She grows the food, we harvest it together and come up with a concept for the food, and then she prints the menu and I have no idea what it's going to look like. And then it blows me away every time."

5. He Has an Ideal Date Night

Working as a chef in NYC, he knows where to go when it comes to finding the best cuisines! In a Q&A with the James Beard Foundation, Fischer shared how he would entertain someone who only had one night in the Big Apple.

"I would take them to Mission Chinese and finish the night at Minetta Tavern after walking through SoHo," he said. "That’s my idea of a quintessential, modern New York night."

6. He Listens to Sage Advice

When asked by JBF to note the best advice he's ever received, Fischer recalled, "'Do your best with every opportunity you are given and they will keep coming.' Michael Van Valkenburgh, the brilliant and prolific landscape architect told me this a few years ago on a cool fall evening spent on his porch."

