Jessica Alba Shares Adorable Pic of 2-Month-Old Son Hayes: 'Someone Is Getting Real Big!'

Where does the time go?

Jessica Alba's sweet son Hayes Alba Warren is already 2 months old, and the 36-year-old actress celebrated this fact with a precious monthly photo of the babe on Instagram. Hayes, wide-eyed and alert, wore a panda diaper from Alba's own Honest Company line and was sprawled out on a printed blanket with the 2-month date clearly marked.

"Someone is getting real big," she wrote on Tuesday, adding the #mybabyboy hashtag alongside a blue heart and several panda bear emojis.

The Sin City star, who welcomed Hayes on New Year's Eve, also has two daughters with husband Cash Warren -- Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

Alba has wasted no time getting right "back in the saddle," hitting the gym a mere six weeks after giving birth and getting back to the office at the Honest Company. And that's all while juggling the regular feedings (even while on the go at Target!) and sleepless nights that accompany caring for a newborn.

See more from the busy mother of three in the clip below.

