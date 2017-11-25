Jessica Chastain Is a Vision in Lilac at Awards Ceremony in Taiwan
Jessica Chastain is glowing!
The 40-year-old actress looked ethereal at the 54th Golden Horse Awards Ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday.
Chastain oozed glamour in a strapless lilac Armani Privé gown from the Spring 2016 Couture collection.
The chic dress featured a sequined bodice that accentuated her waist and a full ruffled pleated skirt. The Molly's Game star styled her princess-like ensemble with black heels and stunning Piaget jewelry.
The day before the awards ceremony, the red-headed beauty tweeted about being in Taiwan.
Earlier this month, ET caught up with Chastain about her thoughts on the current state of the industry and how she is happy that conversations are happening in the wake of recent sexual assault scandals.
Hear what she had to say in the video below.
