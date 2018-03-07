Jim Parsons to Receive Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Jim Parsons is receiving a big accolade at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards taking place next month.

On Wednesday, GLAAD -- the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization -- announced that Parsons will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. The award is named after the legendary casting director, who devoted the last part of his life to raising awareness in the entertainment industry about the discrimination faced by LGBTQ people as well as people living with HIV.

Parsons has become a fan favorite for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and is also an executive producer and narrator on the CBS hit Young Sheldon.

Parsons' next film is A Kid Like Jake, which is about a couple who tries to raise a 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe. Parsons produced the film through That’s Wonderful Productions, which he runs with his husband, Todd Spiewak, and the film was helmed by transgender director Silas Howard. The film is set for release in June 2018.

“Jim Parsons' talent, humor, and impressive body of work have made him one of the most visible and beloved out LGBTQ actors today,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO, said in a statement. “Parsons not only proudly tells LGBTQ stories through his roles, but also works behind the camera with his husband Todd to tell LGBTQ stories that raise the bar for Hollywood and inspire acceptance.”

Previous Stephen F. Kolzak honorees include Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Wanda Sykes, Melissa Etheridge, Alan Ball, Pedro Zamora, Martina Navratilova, Paris Barclay, Robert Greenblatt and Sir Ian McKellen.

In addition to Parsons, another big honoree at this year's GLAAD Media Awards is Britney Spears. The pop icon will receive the Vanguard Award for her support of the LGBTQ community.

The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 12.

ET spoke to Luke Perry at last year's GLAAD Awards, where he shed tears while talking about the late Alexis Arquette, and explained their incredible 30-year friendship.

Watch the emotional moment below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells to Star in Broadway Revival of 'Boys In the Band'

Jim Parsons and 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Stars Top Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actors List -- See How Much They Earned

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Parsons Says 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Is 'Inspirational to Watch'