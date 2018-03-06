Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable 20-Week Baby Bump Update

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is halfway through her first pregnancy.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate hitting the 20-week mark with a sweet photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

Jinger, 24, smiles as she shows off her burgeoning belly in the pic, posing in a black T-shirt and matching black pants. She stands in front of a sign commemorating her 20-week milestone, revealing that her soon-to-be bundle of joy is the size of an artichoke.

"👶🏼 Vuolo #20weeks," she captioned the photo, which comes two weeks after her last pregnancy update.

👶🏼 Vuolo #20weeks A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:53am PST

Update on Baby Vuolo 👶🏼 A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Jinger revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, in January. The couple tied the knot in November 2016. Jeremy proposed just one month after they announced their courtship.

"The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be," they wrote on their blog in January. "Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With First Child

'Counting On' Couple Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Love Notes

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jinger Duggar's Woodland-Themed Wedding and First Kiss

Related Gallery