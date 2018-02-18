Jordin Sparks Glows During 'Low-Key' Baby Shower With Husband Dana Isaiah: Pics

Jordin Sparks was a radiant mama-to-be during her "low-key" baby shower on Saturday.

The "No Air" singer, who is expecting a baby boy in late April with husband Dana Isaiah, celebrated the special day with family and friends in her home state of Arizona. Following the shower, Sparks shared a sweet snap to Instagram of her niece giving her baby bump a little smooch.

"Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin," the 28-year-old wrote. "We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful."

Sparks also shared her gratitude for the "incredible" journey to motherhood.

"I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now," she wrote. "This journey is incredible. God is good."

Isaiah also added a group photo with family, writing, "Thanks to everyone who came out for the baby shower, it was a good time."

The American Idol alum recently revealed that the two secretly got married in July and are expecting their first child together this spring.

"She is deliriously happy," Sparks' rep told ET following the announcement.

The singer-songwriter certainly seems happy in this new chapter of her life, as she shared a sweet photo montage of her relationship with Isaiah on Valentine's Day set to her own music.

"Here's to loving you every moment since we met & to the moments ahead of us," she wrote. "I love you, @_danaisaiah. Happy Love Day!"

