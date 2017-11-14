Julianne Hough Stuns in Retro Bikini On Set Of 'Bigger' -- See the Pics!

While on set, Hough opened up to ET about portraying the iconic figure.

"Betty looked incredible her whole life, and she definitely took care of herself, and obviously that's what this whole story is about," the 29-year-old dance pro explained. "She is just a boss lady. She's amazing."

Hough went on to add that Weider's role in transforming styles of beauty was hugely influential in her own life.

"It's a really special thing to be able to be apart of something that is so influential in my life today," she explained. "Without [the Weider's] and the redefining of what fitness and health beauty meant back then -- that's what we're all relishing in today. So, it's pretty amazing."