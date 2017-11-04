Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Enjoy Private Dinner After Church Service

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved past casual gettogethers.

The friendly exes were spotted enjoying a dinner at Morton's Steakhouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night, after attending Hillsong Conference at the Microsoft Theater, just a couple blocks away.

Hillsong has become a popular church among the young Hollywood crowd, with the Kardashians, Nick Jonas, Hailey Baldwin, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars spotted at services in recent years.