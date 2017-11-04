Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Enjoy Private Dinner After Church Service
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved past casual gettogethers.
The friendly exes were spotted enjoying a dinner at Morton's Steakhouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night, after attending Hillsong Conference at the Microsoft Theater, just a couple blocks away.
Hillsong has become a popular church among the young Hollywood crowd, with the Kardashians, Nick Jonas, Hailey Baldwin, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars spotted at services in recent years.
Gomez arrived at the steakhouse in a white sweater and black jeans, while Beiber sported a windbreaker and khakis. The pair arrived at Morton's at 10:30 p.m., half an hour after the restaurant closed to the public, and left at midnight.
RELATED: Selena Gomez Attends Justin Bieber’s Hockey Game, Leaves Wearing His Jersey: Pics!
Bieber and Gomez, who dated off and on from 2011 to 2014, were first photographed reconnecting at her house on Oct. 22 -- a week before news spread that the "Wolves" singer had broken up with The Weeknd.
By Nov. 1, Gomez and Bieber were spotted on several more outings, including a bike ride and a hockey game in Los Angeles. See more on the pair's ups and downs over the years in the video below.