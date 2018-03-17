Justin Bieber Flaunts Some Seriously Ripped Legs in Soccer Match -- See the Pic!

Justin Bieber has one impressive football physique!

The 24-year-old singer joined his Playa Champions League soccer club, Churchome FC, for a match in Playa Del Rey, California, on Saturday afternoon, where he showed off some seriously jacked calf muscles while kicking the ball.

Justin's hair was pulled back into a tiny ponytail for the game, where he sported his team's standard black kit.

And Biebs isn't too shabby on the field either! According to the league's website, last week, "JB" was second in scoring on his squad, netting two goals in Churchome's 8-3 victory over Venice.

Check out Justin's larger-than-life leg muscles below.

Bend it like Bieber!

Hopefully, Justin and his teammates were able to blow off some steam after the match with some green beer at a local Irish pub for St. Patrick's Day.

Meanwhile, it's been an eventful week for Justin, who supported his pal Patrick Schwarzenegger on Thursday night at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Midnight Sun.

